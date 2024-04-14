Local teen killed in car crash tied to game of tag: Police

**Related video above: Road fatality causes in Ohio counties over 5 years.**

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old died Saturday afternoon after police say he jumped on a moving vehicle as part of a game, the FOX 8 I-Team has learned.

It happened in the Lorain County town of Avon on Crown Colony Drive.

Avon police found the teen and a driver had been “involved in a game of tag with squirt guns.”

Investigators say the teen ran out from a driveway, jumped on the running board of the vehicle on the driver’s side, and at some point, the victim fell backward onto the roadway and hit his head.

Police say when they arrived, they found a female performing CPR, but the victim did not survive after being taken to the hospital.

The teen has not been identified.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.

