Local teen battling brain tumor sings National Anthem at Truist Field

The Charlotte Knights had a special guest at their game on Friday night.

Miya Trigg sang the national anthem to thousands of fans in the stands at Truist Field.

Trigg is currently getting chemotherapy for a brain tumor at Levine Children’s Hospital.

She says her love for singing is helping her push through her treatments.

