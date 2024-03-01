Local teacher recognized for dedication

CHILLICOTHE — Scott Butler, Adena School's Physical Education teacher, was recently recognized as the Coalition of Rural and Appalachian Schools 2024 Outstanding High School Teacher.

The coalition works to support over 120 school districts in the Appalachian region of Ohio through funding and advocating for the area.

Butler has been a teacher for over 23 years now with a majority of that time being spent at Adena. While in college he thought about opening a baseball facility in the area but thanks to the advice of people in the community and his aunt and uncle, who are educators, he decided to look into becoming a teacher.

As a teacher Butler knew he wanted to be a positive influence for the students, this is why he worked to make his class enjoyable for everyone by learning the names of all the kids and rotating units to keep the class fresh.

"I want them to enjoy coming to my class," said Butler.

In each unit, he aims to teach students different aspects of each sport and activity in hopes of finding something they connect with to help them stay physically active throughout life. He also teaches them about teamwork and the different roles that everyone will play once they are out of school through athletics.

Butler was surprised to have been recognized but ultimately said the award gave him a sense of "pride" as it showcased that he was doing what he was meant to do in life.

In a social media post, Adena Schools called Butler "dedicated and passionate" and said he is a "role model" for students as he always strives to be a great teacher who encourages students to succeed.

