Local teacher killed by suspected drunken driver fought for safe schools, children with disabilities

Mar. 14—Mindy Wilson was known to her friends and family as "an advocate for those without a voice," someone who spoke up to make things better for her students, her neighborhood and her children.

As a local special education teacher, Wilson, 35, pushed for change in the classroom so her students could learn along with other kids. She also advocated for safer drop-off and pickup procedures at her own kids' school, loved ones said.

"She was always the one trying to help anybody that potentially could be seen as an underdog," said Gabrielle Weiss, Wilson's friend.

Wilson's husband, Ryan Wilson, said his wife "was consistently trying to make things in her neighborhood safer."

"She was an advocate for those without a voice," Ryan Wilson wrote via email.

In a tragic turn, Mindy Wilson was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver, 70-year-old Gary Thompson, last month in northeast Spokane as she walked home from her part-time job at Ferraro's Restaurant and Bar the night of Feb. 3, according the police reports and her husband.

Court documents indicate Thompson hit her at Empire Avenue and Morton Street as he drove home from a Spokane Valley restaurant and bar.

Mindy Wilson was thrown into the other lane, where another vehicle ran her over, according to documents. She died at the scene despite the lifesaving efforts of first responders.

She is survived by her husband and their two young daughters.

"Her daughters were her entire life, and she loved being a mom," Weiss said. "Being a mom brought her so much joy."

Ryan Wilson said the time since her death has been difficult.

"It's hard to describe what it is like to answer questions from your young children about what has happened to their mother while trying to process everything that has now changed in your own life," he wrote.

Weiss said her friend was also a dog lover, which is how they met.

Mindy Wilson was walking her dog by Weiss' house one day and stopped to ask Weiss if their dogs could play with each other.

The two bonded over their similar careers. Mindy Wilson was a special education teacher at Spokane-area schools, and Weiss is a social worker who works with people with disabilities.

Weiss said her friend strongly advocated for children with disabilities to ensure they had equitable access to resources.

She said sometimes students with disabilities are more isolated in classrooms, and Mindy Wilson wanted them to be more integrated.

"She just really thought that there were other ways that you could work with kids without having to use almost negative reinforcement or something that could be seen as a punishment," Weiss said. "She was a very big proponent of positive reinforcement and just meeting kids where they were at in order to teach them at their level."

Weiss said Mindy Wilson also wanted to make access to schools safer for students and parents, such as drop-off and pick-up spots outside schools.

Ryan Wilson wrote that his wife addressed safety concerns at Spokane Public Schools, the Spokane City Council and the Washington State Legislature.

When not promoting safety and sticking up for students, she raised rabbits, chickens and dogs, Ryan Wilson wrote.

She loved the outdoors, including camping, and especially loved summers and the water. Her favorite place was Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Weiss said her family and Mindy Wilson's family spent a ton of time in the summer barbecuing and holding play dates with their children.

She described Mindy Wilson as "very spicy."

She was not afraid to have uncomfortable conversations, like changes in school safety, and offer her opinion, Weiss said. Her friend, however, was courteous and tactful in her approach.

"She was not afraid to stand very strongly in her convictions and her morals and values," Weiss said.

Mindy Wilson was always bright and smiling, her friend said.

"She had a contagious laugh," Weiss said. "It was almost a really goofy laugh that you couldn't help but laughing when you heard her laugh."

An avid plant lover, Mindy Wilson also had greenery all over her house, Weiss said. She loved to foster growth, whether that was watching her baby bunnies be born or giving cuttings to other plant lovers so they can grow plants.

She said Mindy Wilson's middle name was "Akiko," which means "Bright Child" in Japanese.

"I just feel like that fits her to a 'T,' " Weiss said.

Weiss organized a GoFundMe for Wilson's family, which has garnered more than $15,000.

Thompson is set for trial in May on the vehicular homicide charge.

"I think that this is just yet another reminder that you shouldn't ever drink and drive, and if you do, you could ruin the lives of many," Ryan Wilson wrote. "I feel that he should be held accountable and that it doesn't matter what age you are, you should face the consequences of your actions. His actions have torn my family apart."