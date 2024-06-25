Local tattoo artist becomes hero amid Ruidoso wildfires

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Amid the devastation and uncertainty caused by the recent wildfires in the Ruidoso area, many people have stepped up to help the affected communities.

One man, Logan Fle, has gone above and beyond to bring peace of mind to those who didn’t know if their homes were still standing.

Fle, a local tattoo artist, couldn’t stand by and watch as the town he grew up in went up in flames.

“It has been a very rough week on the things that I have seen. And those aren’t the things I want to share. I want to share the love and the care that we’re putting out there, what we want to give back to our community and our fellow neighbors of Ruidoso, Lincoln County, all the surrounding areas,” Fle said.

Fle’s videos, using his iPhone, have gone viral after he began documenting the conditions of the surrounding communities affected by the fires.

He has gone house by house, checking on neighbors’ properties and feeding animals left behind. His videos also include a touch of humor to ease the tension. In one video, he talks to an elk, saying, “Sir, sir, do you need assistance, sir?”

Since the fires began, Fle has driven at least 4,500 miles, visiting around 30 homes daily and highlighting the hard work first responders have been doing. He has also raised over $50,000 in 48 hours, which he says will go to first responders and those who have lost everything.

“I’ve been tirelessly staying positive, doing our best to make these people feel better. My videos were mostly just to show the houses that were standing, not the destruction. But I ended up having such an outreach. ‘Can you feed my cats? Can you feed my chickens?’ It became such a heartfelt emotion that I see a need, feel a need,” Fle said.

Fle is partnering with Ashley Home Furniture to donate furniture and mattresses to victims of the fire, and he is also teaming up with Polaris Clothing and Gear.

If you are interested in donating, he is accepting donations via Venmo. His account name is @Logan-Fleharty.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.