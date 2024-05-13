Local students make Yeager Scholars program at Marshall

May 13—HUNTINGTON — Two students from the region have been chosen for the 38th class of Yeager Scholars at Marshall University, making the current number of Yeager Scholars on campus 35 — the highest count since 2011.

Students from the area are:

—Jake Derifield, who will graduate from Lawrence County High School in Louisa, with plans to study biomedical engineering. Derifield's leadership in Lawrence County's engineering program has led to significant contributions in project design and construction.

—Olivia Kingrey comes from Dawson Bryant High School in Coal Grove, with plans to study biology and chemistry. Kingrey's dedication to community service earned her the President's Volunteer Service Award for more than 300 hours of service.

The incoming class boasts an average SAT score of 1470 and an average ACT score of 32. They have demonstrated their commitment to learning and achievement, positioning themselves for success in their academic pursuits.

Among the eight students, five are valedictorians of their graduating classes.

The Society of Yeager Scholars is a program at Marshall University that nurtures exceptional students, providing them with unique opportunities for academic and personal growth. Named after military pilot and West Virginia native General Chuck Yeager, the program emphasizes leadership, community service and intellectual curiosity.