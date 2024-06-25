Local students win Washington youth tour experience

Jun. 25—Three local high school students, including one Caldwell County student, participating in Blue Ridge Energy's Leadership Track program recently spent a week in Washington, D.C., representing their electric cooperative on the national Washington Youth Tour.

Blue Ridge Energy students joined 1,500 other students from across America for the 59th annual Electric Cooperative Youth Tour — a leadership, travel, and educational opportunity for young men and women. During the tour, students learned about American government, U.S. history, and the cooperative business model. Several members of North Carolina's congressional delegation took time to meet with the youth delegates from their districts.

Youth Tour representatives from Blue Ridge Energy were:

Caldwell County: Emilee Bradley, Hibriten High School, daughter of Milland Bradley and Amy Philyaw of Lenoir;

Ashe County: Paige Roten, Ashe County High School, daughter of George and Ronda Roten of Warrensville.

Alleghany County: Bailey Nilo, Alleghany High School, daughter of Bill and Susan Nilo of Sparta.

The Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track is a program for high school students that teaches leadership development and helps students prepare for college. The Leadership Track is free to join and more information including an application can be found at https://www.blueridgeenergy.com/community/leadership-track.