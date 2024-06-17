Local students return from 2024 Georgia Girls State

ALBANY — Seven girls from Albany, Leesburg, Bainbridge and Americus attended the 2024 Girls State session held at Valdosta State University June 9-14.

Selected to attend were Madison Deese from Bainbridge; Adler Rae Owens from Americus; Kyndall Terry and Miriam Nicholas from Lee County; and Zoey Jenkins, Makinnah Ricks and Jurdyn Johnson from Albany.

Girls State is a national program of the American Legion Auxiliary and offers a course of instruction in, as well as a practical application of, the fundamental principles and procedures of city, county and state governments.

The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors this five-day event each year that is conducted by each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, with the top-ranking, upcoming senior high school girls as citizens.

Upon arrival in Valdosta, the girls were assigned to cities and counties to form the mythical 51st state of Girls State. Under the guidance of counselors and other staff members, the girls learned and then practiced through self-government, the duties, responsibilities and privileges of American citizenship.

Prior to Girls State, each citizen is encouraged to write a bill for debate in the mythical House and Senate. Adler Rae Owens presented her bill “Georgia Dog Chaining Act of 2024.” Her bill passed the Georgia Girls State House and Senate. The bill would make it unlawful for any person to chain a dog for longer that six hours without the dog owner or a responsible person on the property and that the dog must have access to water and shelter at all times.

“It has been a great pleasure working with these beautiful, young and intelligent ladies," Auxiliary Unit 30 President Marilyn Fowler said upon the students' return. "I am so proud of each of them. They have all worked so hard and accomplished so much."

For more information on Georgia Girls State visit www.georgiagirlsstate.org