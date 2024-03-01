Local students partake in ‘Living Museum’ to end Black History Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Some local students marked the last day of Black History Month.

This is a “Living Museum” at Nativity School of Harrisburg where students took on the characters of some of their heroes. One student chose Frederick Douglass.

“When he was 10, 9, money, the slavemaster’s daughter, she gave him biscuits, and he went out to people and said teach me a word, I’ll give you a biscuit,” fifth-grade student Sir Davis said. “And that’s how he taught himself how to read and count.”

‘Old Black Joe,’ slave born 1794 who escaped to Pennsylvania, lived to be photographed before he died in 1906

“We’re very proud of the students,” principal Lavelle Muhammed said. “They’ve taken black history very seriously this year. They did a lot of research. And they are role-playing what they have learned.”

This was the first time the school held this event. The principal said it was so successful, it probably won’t be the last.

