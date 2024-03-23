Local students earn America & Me Essay Contest awards

For Petoskey Middle School, Hannah Begos placed first in the 55th annual America & Me Essay Contest, with Alexa Wang earning second and Braden Fralick placing third.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Students from Petoskey Middle School and Harbor Springs Middle School were recently named as award winners in the 55th annual America & Me Essay Contest, sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance.

For Harbor Springs Middle School, Hadley Flynn placed first, with Lillian McShannock earning second and Makayla Jo Beach placing third.

The students placing in the top three received award certificates, and the first place winners will have their names engraved on a plaque for display at their school.

Both Begos and Flynn will also have their essays advance to the state level competition. The top 10 statewide winners will be announced in April.

The Petoskey Middle School and Harbor Springs Middle School contests were sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance agent Dan Polleys of Petoskey.

