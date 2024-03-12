Local students' achievements recognized by Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center

ZANESVILLE — Several students were honored for their achievements recently by the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center (MVESC) at its recent annual awards night in Zanesville.

The Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards are named after former Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Franklin B. Walter. Each of the 13 districts in the Muskingum Valley service region nominated one senior based on their outstanding academic achievement, community service and leadership abilities. A panel of judges then selected one county winner who received a $500 scholarship.

John Stamper of Coshocton City Schools

County winners were John Stamper of Coshocton City Schools for Coshocton County, Ashton Mason of Logan-Hocking Schools in Hocking County, Gianna Ewert of West Muskingum Local Schools in Muskingum County; Katie Franklin of Caldwell Exempted Village Schools in Noble County, Mason Pyle of New Lexington Schools in Perry County and Jaydyn Peoples of Newcomerstown Local Schools in Tuscarawas County.

Mason Pyle of New Lexington Schools

Park National Bank provided scholarship awards for county winners in Coshocton, Hocking, Muskingum, and Tuscarawas counties. The Community Bank sponsored the Perry County scholarship. MVESC provided the scholarship for Noble County.

Jaydyn Peoples of Newcomerstown Local Schools

Additionally, five students received the Susan Writing Awards and $1,000 scholarships from the Susan Mahoney Writing Scholarship Fund. The 2023 scholarship recipients were Roman Gallitz of John Glenn High School, Isabella Moore of Ridgewood High School, Bailey Ryan of West Muskingum High School, Raya Taylor of John Glenn High School and Madison Wilkin of Ridgewood High School.

Gianna Ewert of West Muskingum Local Schools

The Susan Writing Award was created to memorialize the writing talent of Susan Elizabeth Mahoney. She was the daughter of Jim and Judy Mahoney. Susan died during her sophomore year at John Glenn High School. Seniors from high schools in Coshocton and Muskingum counties annually provide writing samples and apply for the scholarship award.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Local students honored by Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center