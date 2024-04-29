Local student named 2024 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University

COLUMBUS — Kiley S. Holbrook of Amanda, has been named a 2024 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

“The Distinguished Senior Award is the most prestigious undergraduate award in CFAES and honors top graduating seniors on the Ohio State Columbus campus,” said Ann Christy, CFAES professor and associate dean for academic programs. “The 23 award recipients exemplify the CFAES mission in areas such as academics and scholarship, research and innovation, service and involvement, and influence and leadership.”

Holbrook is an agricultural communication major in the Department of Agricultural Communication, Education, and Leadership (ACEL). She was nominated by college faculty and staff who felt that she personified the award’s attributes of academic, disciplinary, and professional excellence.

The first-generation college student was on the dean’s list for seven semesters and worked under ACEL associate professor Annie Specht on what she calls her most valuable learning experience. She volunteered as a researcher on an Ohio State University Extension project. Along with several undergraduate students, she analyzed the digital media output of agriculture and natural resources Extension teams to establish their patterns of communication with stakeholder groups and set a baseline for a future communications plan.

The Fairfield County resident completed three summer internships. Her love of public policy led her to internships as a legislative page with the Ohio House of Representatives, as a policy intern with Ohio Corn & Wheat, and as an intern with the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture in Washington, D.C.

Holbrook’s extracurricular activities included service as a member of Ohio Corn & Wheat’s Collegiate Policy Academy, the John Glenn Civic Leadership Council, a CFAES Ambassador, and host for the Experience Ohio State for a Day program. She was also a member of the Mount Leadership Society Scholars program, and did volunteer work for The Columbus Dream Center, Garrett Recovery, and Amanda Christian Church.

“Kiley was also one of 10 U.S. students named to a cohort of the Cargill Global Scholars, a leadership development experience that brings together university students from across the globe to discuss and dissect systemic challenges that face our global community,” said Annie Specht, her academic and research advisor. “The topic of food security resonated with Kiley, due to her own childhood experiences of scarcity.”

All of these experiences resulted in a newfound sense of self-confidence for Holbrook. “It took me almost four years to realize that I deserve the life that I am living, not because it was given to me, but because I have worked hard to earn it. This is my greatest sense of self-accomplishment,” she said.

After graduation, Holbrook will either attend graduate school or contribute to the agricultural industry through a career focused on advocacy for agricultural policy. “My aspiration is to secure a position as a policy analyst specializing in international agriculture and trade policy,” she said. “I aim to eventually pursue a PhD and work in agriculture policy research.”

A reception for the Distinguished Senior Award recipients and their families was held on Thursday, April 4, hosted by Ann Christy and Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State vice president for agricultural administration and CFAES dean. Meet the 23 outstanding students and learn more about each via a YouTube video release at go.osu.edu/CFAES2024DSA.

“Honoring the award recipients for their excellence will be a highlight for us this spring. These students have excelled and most certainly will continue to thrive in their future careers,” said Christy.

In autumn 2023, there were 2,224 undergraduate students in CFAES pursuing Bachelor of Science degrees in 21 majors. Learn more about CFAES academic programs at go.osu.edu/B4V2.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Holbrook named 2024 Distinguished Senior at The Ohio State University