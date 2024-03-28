Local student, choir leader surprised with $50,000 college scholarship

TechCrunch

Wonderschool, a startup that provides software and support to help individuals and local governments spin up childcare businesses, has acquired EarlyDay, which operates an early childhood educator marketplace. TechCrunch has covered Wonderschool since its infancy, including both of its seed rounds and its Series A (led by Andreessen Horowitz). Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but in an interview with TechCrunch's Equity podcast, EarlyDay's co-CEOs Emma Harris and Melissa Tran described the transaction as "opportunistic," saying it was not driven by fundraising needs.