Local state rep calls for repeal of Florida's bump stock ban following Supreme Court ruling

While the US Supreme Court overturned the federal ban on bump stocks, the devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to be shot at high rates of fire are still illegal here in Florida.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

But in light of the ruling, Florida’s ban on bump stocks has become the latest piece of the public safety law passed in the wake of the Parkland shooting that may be at risk of repeal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee) told Action News Jax he’s looking at filing a bill to repeal the state’s bump stock ban.

“I think it’s unconstitutional. The constitution says these rights shall not be infringed and that’s my position,” said Black.

Patricia Brigham with Prevent Gun Violence Florida called Black’s proposal dangerous.

RELATED: Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks

“Lifting the ban on these bump stocks, you might as well put a machine gun back in someone’s hands,” said Brigham.

She noted state lawmakers have in recent years attempted to repeal other parts of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act by filing legislation that would reduce the age to purchase a gun from 21 to 18 and another bill that would have watered down the mandatory three-day waiting period for firearms purchases.

“We’re living in a time where we put more priority on gun rights than on people having the right to live their lives without being in fear of being shot at any time any where,” said Brigham.

RELATED: What to know about bump stocks and the Supreme Court ruling striking down a ban on the gun accessory

Black supported those proposals, which both passed off the floor of the Florida House last year.

Those efforts failed to gain traction in the Florida Senate.

However, next session there will be a new Senate President who could possibly see the issues differently.

Black said he’s optimistic they may stand a better chance of making it to the Governor’s desk in the next legislative session.

“It’s never the wrong time to do the right thing and I think it’s the right thing to lift the ban on bump stocks and I think it’s the right thing to restore Second Amendment rights to 18 to 21-year-olds in the State of Florida,” said Black.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.