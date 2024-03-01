Local schools recognized for high literacy scores

Mar. 1—STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Department of Education celebrated local schools in Senate District 42 that achieved the state's 95% literacy goal in 2023 at the Statehouse Thursday, Feb. 15.

The literacy goal is shared by the state, school corporations and individual schools to ensure that at least 95% of Indiana students pass IREAD-3 by 2027.

At least 95% of students at the following schools in Senate District 42 passed the IREAD-3 in 2023:

Batesville Intermediate School, Batesville Community School Corporation

Graham Creek Elementary School, Jennings County School Corporation

Mays Community Academy

North Decatur Elementary School, Decatur County Community Schools

Saint Gabriel Catholic School in Connersville, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Saint Louis School in Batesville, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Saint Mary School in Greensburg, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Waldron Elementary School, Shelby Eastern Schools

"Reading is one of the most important foundational skills our students learn to set themselves up for successful academic and professional futures," State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) said. "I am pleased to see schools in Indiana take the necessary steps to support our students and receive successful outcomes. Congratulations to these seven local schools for achieving our 95% literacy goal."

Each year, about 1 in 5 Indiana students end third grade without basic reading skills, as measured by Indiana's IREAD assessment. That is why Senate Republicans are prioritizing Senate Bill 1, which Leising co-authored, this legislative session. SB 1 would create a comprehensive plan to help students achieve reading proficiency by addressing the issues of curriculum, assessment, remediation and retention.

"To better prepare our children with the skills they need to succeed, the state has to work with local schools to equip them with the tools to best educate our students," Leising said. "Senate Bill 1 would do this by comprehensively working to better prepare and educate our students and support those who are at risk of falling behind their peers."

The Indiana General Assembly has until March 14 to complete legislative business during the 2024 legislative session. Committee hearings, legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov.

Leising represents Senate District 42, which includes Decatur, Fayette, Ripley and Rush counties, and portions of Franklin, Jennings and Shelby counties.

