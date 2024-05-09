Local schools receive grants to improve current Career and Technical facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR)—Schools around Southwest and Central Virginia will be benefiting from a $600,000 competitive grant awarded by the Virginia Department of Education to upgrade equipment for career and technical (CTE) programs, schools, and technical centers.

This competitive grant was awarded to only 16 school divisions across the state. Each division awarded grants will receive $37,500 to upgrade new equipment and make further improvements to enhance student learning.

Cannabis health care classes begin at University of Lynchburg as DEA considers reclassifying substance

“Virginia’s CTE programs play an important role in developing our workforce and helping students explore in-demand career opportunities,” said Superintendent of Public Institution Lisa Coons. “This funding will help provide the resources, equipment, and support needed to run successful CTE programs that will grow Virginia’s economy and shape the futures of students across the Commonwealth.”

Here are the school divisions awarded with grants in our region:

Appomattox County : Appomattox County High School, Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigerator Training: Preparing Students for In-Demand Careers

Augusta County: Altavista Combined School, Brookville Middle, Rustburg Middle School, and William Campbell Combined School (augmented reality welding system)

Franklin County: Franklin County High School (augmented reality welding system)

Montgomery County: Governor’s STEM Academy at Montgomery County(unmanned aircraft systems)

Nelson County: Recharging CTE Programming at Nelson County High School (electricity learning labs)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.