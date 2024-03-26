Local school employee resigns after private text goes public in class: I-Team

***Video above: How Ohio schools are graded.***

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – An official with the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland confirms to the FOX 8 I-Team that a local school employee resigned after a private text message was accidentally viewed by students.

The official with the Diocese stated the incident happened Friday at St. Paschal Baylon Catholic School when a private text by a technology coordinator / teacher “to their spouse was unintentionally displayed on the classroom white board.”

“Some students in the classroom at the time saw the text and expressed concerns,” the statement from the Diocese said.

The coordinator has resigned.

