Local school district plans to fight spike in vaping among students

The Volusia County School District is dealing with a spike in vaping incidents and it’s not alone. District leaders compared the data with other central Florida schools and the trend is prevalent in many.

In the first three months of 2023, Volusia County’s district handed out 289 referrals, compared to 521 this year. That is an 80 percent increase in vaping-related incidents.

When it comes to concealing their vapes, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said students are getting creative.

“The girls will put it in their bras and say they have a certain part of their body pierced so no one is going to search it. Or, they bring the Stanleys in and put it in a plastic bag and fill it with their favorite liquid and it doesn’t get detected,” said Chitwood.

Because of this the district is focusing even more on education and enforcement. Leaders are working to bring back DARE and other programs aimed at teaching the dangers of the habit, including a partnership with the State Attorney’s Office.

“So a series of messages, videos, emails going out. Whatever we can do to get it in front of students and parents,” said Volusia County Schools Spokesperson, Greg Turchetta.

Both district leaders and law enforcement agree that education and punishment can only go so far, saying they need support from parents.

“You should be searching your kids stuff. Your kid does not have a 4th amendment right to privacy,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood added traces of fentanyl, THC, Heroine and Meth have all shown up in urine of students who vape.

