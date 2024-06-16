Local school district offering free summer lunches

A local school district and police division have come together to offer free lunches to the community this summer.

Springfield Police Division and the Springfield City School District partnered to offer a summer food program at the Police Substation at 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave, according to a social media post.

The program will be offered Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until noon.

A free lunch will be available to any student, ages 18 and under.

It will run until Aug. 2. excluding June 19 and July 4.

