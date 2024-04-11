Local Rwandans to mark 30th anniversary of genocide with testimonies and message of hope

For the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide, siblings Jean-Leonard “Kaka” Kagabo and Marie-Rose Semuhungu, who still lives in the South Bend area, point out pictures in a book Kagabo had written about their experiences in the genocide. Local Rwandans will mark the 30th anniversary with an event on April 13, 2024. SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

SOUTH BEND — On April 13, the local Rwandan community will host its annual day of remembrance for the 1994 genocide that claimed about 1 million lives in their African country — only this time, the public event marks the 30th anniversary.

The day of speakers, survivors’ testimonies, songs and a message of hope, which is free to the public, will run from 2 to 7 p.m. at Century Center.

Titled “Kwibuka 30: Remember-Unite-Renew," it recalls the 100-day stretch from April to September 1994 when when extremist Hutu leaders rallied people to brutally kill ethnic Tutsis and some moderate Hutus and other tribes.

The agenda calls for opening prayers and remarks from Leonard Kwitonda, president of the Rwandan American Community of the Midwest. Then a short film will be shown.

A panel discussion with survivors is scheduled for about 3 p.m.

At 4 p.m., organizers plan for a keynote speech from David Simon, director of the Genocide Studies Program at Yale University. His work focuses on genocide prevention, recovery from atrocities and the political dimensions of genocide memory.

A message of hope, candle lighting and words from youths is expected at roughly 5:40 p.m.

By about 6:25 p.m., closing remarks will be made by Col. Raoul Bazatoha, defense attaché with the Embassy of Rwanda in Washington, D.C.

“We host these events to remember what happened,” organizers said in a press release. “We also want to unite people so that we can bring understanding and share knowledge about the consequences of genocide. Finally, we want to renew our commitment to continue social transformation by instilling a ‘Never Again’ attitude especially among the younger generation.”

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend event marks Rwanda genocide 30th anniversary with hope