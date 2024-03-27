What Are 'Local Rules' In Golf?

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN NFL Draft Expert Jordan Reid to dive into the 2024 NFL Draft, new rule changes and more. Charles and Jordan start with giving their favorite sleeper prospects (outside the top 50) your team should draft. They discuss Malik Washington, Javon Bullard, Christian Haynes, Audric Estime and more before diving into a deeper conversation on the rising draft stock of Spencer Rattler and whether his maturity concerns are legitimate, plus Jayden Daniels and the new trend of skipping pre-draft testing. Later in the show, Charles and Jordan react to the latest rule changes in the NFL, including the new kickoff rule (and why Charles loves it), the hip drop tackle and how it'll be enforced and the additional coach's challenge (and why Charles is against it).