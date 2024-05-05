Local restaurants not finding buyers; POP Culture opens in Freetown: Top stories

As we kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was.

Top stories this past week included:

The murder and robbery trial of Nelson F. Coelho, 39, began in Bristol County Superior Court on Wednesday. Coelho is facing charges in the Oct. 2021 fatal shooting of Lal Kishor Mahaseth, the owner of the Stop N Save convenience store on Rock Street. A jury was presented with "graphic" surveillance video of the incident.

Incumbent state Rep. Patricia Haddad, a Democrat, is facing challenges from Republicans Justin Thurber and Melissa Terra of Somerset. Here's how the state Legislature races are shaping up.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office can no longer withhold the identities of police officers it is investigating in cases of possible police misconduct on privacy grounds, according to a ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

These were the most read stories of the week on HeraldNews.com:

Several restaurants are on the Fall River real estate market. Why are they not selling?

Fall River has a — deserved — reputation for having an excellent food scene.

It's also currently in the middle of a real estate market that has several long-beloved local eateries for sale.

The question is: why aren't these places selling?

The owners of Portuguese restaurant and bar O Gil, at 915 County St., received a special permit from the Fall River Zoning Board of Appeals to convert the restaurant into two 1,500-square-foot apartments.

Herald News Digital Producer Dan Medeiros has the story.

Restaurants for sale: Several restaurants are on the Fall River real estate market. Why are they not selling?

Berkley resident brings cake pop and confectionery creations to Freetown shop

There's a new sweet spot in Freetown.

This confectionary shop isn't brand new though: it has made a name for itself in the SouthCoast over the past 10 years.

POP Culture - Cake Pops, Cookies and other Confections recently popped up at the 1 Chace Road plaza, near Crossroads Liquors, a welcome sight for nearby residents, according to owner Lisa Petrizzi-Geller, a Berkley resident.

Owner Lisa Petrizzi-Geller at the newly opened POP Culture in East Freetown.

Here's how she and her sweet shop made the journey from Fall River to Freetown.

POP Culture: Berkley resident brings cake pop and confectionery creations to Freetown shop

Herald News Photos of the Week features Greater Fall River people and places

Herald News Photographer and Photo Editor Colin Furze shares his Herald News Photos of the Week.

This week, he's highlighting locals from all walks of life, from painters, to bakers, and line workers.

A woman paints at Broad Cove in Somerset Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

With a lens on community, here are the Herald News Photos of the Week.

Lens on community: Herald News photos of the week features Greater Fall River people and places

Fall River's nonprofit Veterans' Kitchen moving to new home at the Liberal Club

For the past five years, the Veterans’ Kitchen has been serving up free lunches and companionship for locals who have served their country, along with their friends and families, first at the Corky Row Club and more recently at the Blessed Trinity Church.

Now the all-volunteer Veterans’ Kitchen, which started in 2019, is stepping into a new phase of its service to veterans with a new home in a large space at the Liberal Club on Star Street.

Kevin Palmer and David Cyr of the Liberal Club Holy Ghost Feast board of directors speak with Veteran's Kitchen volunteers at the Liberal Club function hall in Fall River.

Herald News Reporter Jo C. Goode has the story.

'The next chapter': Fall River's nonprofit Veterans' Kitchen moving to new home at the Liberal Club

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in style at these Fall River area restaurants

Today is Cinco de Mayo!

Bartender Lean Lapointe and owner/general manager Christina Catelli at Tequila Lime Cantina in Fall River on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

If you're looking for somewhere to celebrate, we've got you covered:

Check out these Fall River area restaurants.

Cinco de Mayo: Celebrate in style at these Fall River area restaurants

Herald News/Taunton Daily Gazette copy editor and digital producer Kristina Fontes can be reached at kfontes@heraldnews.com. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Herald News top stories: Restaurants for sale; POP Culture shop opens