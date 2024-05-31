Local residents react to Trump guilty verdict

May 31—FAIRMONT — Reaction to the guilty verdict handed down Thursday by a New York jury was met with mixed results locally.

Sarah Hutson, who lives in Monongalia County, and did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020, said she appreciates seeing the legal system work, but remains skeptical that the verdict will actually lead to a sentence.

"It's nice to see that no one is above the law," she said. "I don't think anything is going to come out of it. I don't think it's gonna' matter. I don't think he will end up serving any time. Perhaps I'm jaded with the country's legal system."

Hutson said she does not think anyone is above the law.

"And I hope that he is punished to the extent that any one else without that kind of power would be punished for those crimes," she said.

She characterized the jury's decision as "incredibly historic."

"It is absolutely historic that a former President was charged with any crime. And I think that's a shame. I mean, hopefully that means it's because no other former president has broken the law. I doubt that's true, but I don't think that someone should be granted any kind of immunity, post presidency or even really during I mean, there are certain things but someone breaks a law especially something like falsifying documents, they should pay the same way that you or I would or any other Marion County resident would."

Sarah McLaughlin, of Fairmont, was at Mikey C's Cuisine when she learned about the 34-count guilty verdict.

"It's a really exciting moment but I'm cautiously optimistic," McLaughlin said. "Sentencing is a whole other animal.

"He's got a whole lot of money, I didn't expect him to be guilty on all accounts. I really thought they would be a little longer on the verdict, I guess."

Like Heston, McLaughlin did not vote for Trump in either presidential election. McLaughlin was out having an after work beer with a friend, Chuck Wells.

"But as we looked up earlier, if you're a felon, you can't vote but you still run for president and that blows my mind," she said.

Wells interjected about Trump's political acumen.

"He's been breaking the mould of politics for, what, 12 years?" Wells said.

"Oh, he's been talking of running for even longer than that," McLaughlin added. "We just never believed it."

Wells said his first thought about Trump when he heard about the verdict involved accountability.

"Finally, he's held accountable for something," Wells said. "He's been a grifter and liar, a cheater, a criminal in many other ways and finally, finally good that some of it has caught up with him."

Fairmont native Adam North, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020, said he was not surprised by the jury's verdict.

"It seems like that [because] it's in the State of New York so I'm sure he wasn't gonna get a fair trial either way so not too surprising on that account," North said.

North believes the case that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against Trump was politically motivated.

"I mean, ever since he was in office, there's a whole entire universe is pretty much against him, you know, from a media perspective, or, you know, political party perspective," North said.

North described Trump's previous impeachment trials as "completely bogus" saying Trump hasn't done anything that Biden hasn't done while in office.

While he disagreed with the jury's verdict, North said what happened Thursday was historic.

"I would say it's historic. It's sad for our country, unfortunately, but I guess that's the cards you're dealt and that's what he got, so yeah."

