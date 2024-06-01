Local residents offer differing views of Trump conviction

Jun. 1—ANDERSON — The guilty verdict rendered in Donald J. Trump's hush money trial has cemented the former president's reputation in the minds of some local people.

On Thursday, Trump was found guilty of 34 charges stemming from a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush-money payment to a porn actor who claimed the two had sex.

Brian Ward, a resident of North Anderson, considered the trial, as well as three others involving Trump, to be shams.

"It's political warfare," he said. "There's no crime. It's just political warfare.

"Has he been a perfect person? No, but are there crimes, are there felonies? Absolutely not."

The hush-money case and each of Trump's other cases, Ward believes, should give Americans pause as it pertains to its justice system.

He considered the verdict the result of a "kangaroo court," he said. The presiding judge, Juan Merchan, Ward claimed, "was bought and paid for."

"He deserves to be disbarred," Ward said. "The judge had the audacity to say, 'I will tell you what he's guilty of, I will give you a list, you pick what he's guilty of.'"

Others had more nuanced opinions of the verdict.

Kevin Muhammad, a local independent, believes Trump is being used as a scapegoat for both parties.

"The Democrats and Republicans, they work together behind closed doors, but in public, they find their ways of having their sacrificial lamb," he said.

"I believe all the presidents do a good job, every single one of them," he added.

Both Muhammad and Ward believe the trials will be a springboard for Trump's campaign.

The former said he's not excited about that fact, but said he's excited for people's finances to improve — particularly those of Black people.

Others had a more favorable reaction to the verdict.

Rosie Davis, a Black woman who lives on Anderson's west side, believes Trump should go to prison.

"I'm for justice," she said. "To be justified, he needs to be found guilty."

Justin Alley, another independent, said he hadn't followed the trial closely. He only knew Trump was found guilty. He didn't really care about the verdict, saying it wouldn't change the upcoming election.

"I would be surprised if he wasn't neck-and-neck (with Biden)," Alley said.

Like Muhammad, Alley is not a fan of Trump, but he's not a fan of Biden either. He believes both candidates are bad choices for America.

Their advanced age and past dealings, he said, disqualify both candidates.

"I think people are tired of the same old status quo," Alley said.

