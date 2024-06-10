Local real estate executive Ric Moody passes away at 70

Jun. 10—Dayton-area developer Richard "Ric" Moody died June 4 at the age of 70 at Hospice of Dayton.

"He was a juggernaut in the commercial real estate industry as a developer, broker, investor, and auctioneer," his obit said.

"Ric Moody is probably one of the best all-around commercial brokers that I've met in Ohio," Barry Baker, owner of Columbus-based Ohio Real Estate Auction and employer of 45 real estate auctioneers, told the Dayton Daily News in 2012.

Moody grew up in the real estate business, inheriting the company his father, Paul Moody, and a partner started in 1949.

The family will receive friends and colleagues from 5 to 9 p.m. today, June 10, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Laurie Westheimer, a Realtor with the Westheimer Group, knew Moody well. She met him some 25 years ago when she was a paralegal. She started with Coldwell Banker about seven-and-a-half years ago, when Moody was a commercial manager in the same office. She immediately landed a big commercial transaction in that role, and Moody worked with her "in the background."

"When I called him, he would always answer the phone and never get impatient, never act like I was bothering him, even though he was super-busy," Westheimer said. "He always made time. He was always very kind."

"He will be missed not just by me, but by a lot of people in the industry," she added.

In 2012, he told this newspaper of the strengths he saw then in the Dayton real estate market. "We're fortunate in that we have some of the lowest (-priced) commercial real estate in the country, which is good to find," Moody said at that time.

Moody was born on Aug. 26, 1953 in Dayton to the late Paul H. and Lorraine Hagen Moody, his obituary says. He is survived by his children, Paul and Allison Moody; grandchildren, Angelina Tatman, Sophia Tatman, Hutt Moody, and Ella Moody.

Moody was a 1972 graduate of Fairmont West High School. He majored in real estate at The Ohio State University and was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton and SISCA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com