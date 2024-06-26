Local reaction to U.S. Surgeon General calling gun violence public health crisis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With the nation’s top doctor calling gun violence a national health crisis, some in Wichita applaud the move.

“If you would listen to our radios for just a couple of hours, you would be shocked at how many calls of people that are thinking of suicide or are otherwise finding themselves in some type of mental health crisis.,” said Chief Joe Sullivan with the Wichita Police Department. “That’s what keeps me up at night. The fact that because of the availability of guns, and guns being in the hands of people that do not, they should not be in the hands of.”

Sullivan talked to KSN about gun violence in the community on the heels of the Surgeon General’s announcement.

“It’s good to see on the federal level, and I hope that it also means more resources at the local level,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says WPD continues to use data-driven analytics to fight gun violence. He also points out that WPD has a 95% clearance rate on homicides.

“If you decide to take a gun into your hands and do this,” said Sullivan. “You will be held accountable.”

He also says getting out to community events helps officers bond with the community. Sullivan and police officers were at the Unity in the Community rally over the weekend to talk to leaders and kids about guns and violence and find ways to talk about solutions.

“I believe those events are critical to developing camaraderie with law enforcement and community. Bringing the community together so that we can see each other in a different light,” said Dr. T. Lamont Holder, Senior pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Wichita.

Local pastors say getting to know officers is just the start of making changes when it comes to gun violence and finding ways to curb the mentality that guns can solve differences.

“Gun violence has been a major issue throughout the country. We’ve seen it locally here in Wichita,” said Dr. Holder.

Holder is also with the ministerial alliance league as head of civic engagement.

“It has really been an issue that has impacted the lives of so many,” said Holder. “And so many are trying to find ways to mitigate these senseless homicides, murders, even suicide.”

Holder is hopeful that recognition of gun violence as a big problem on the national level will spark a broader conversation about what can be done in Wichita and Kansas.

“It’s a start,” said Dr. Holder. “This emerging generation that is growing up with all types of challenges, whether it’s challenges in the home, challenges they face at school… The pressure on them is so great that they feel as if they have no hope.”

“We want to engage and change that,” said Dr. Holder.

