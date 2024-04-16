Local priest handpicked by Pope for historic Rome summit. 1 of 5 chosen in the U.S.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Local priest handpicked by Pope for historic Rome summit. 1 of 5 chosen in the U.S.
Local priest handpicked by Pope for historic Rome summit. 1 of 5 chosen in the U.S.
Young will reportedly continue to coach the Suns throughout the playoffs.
First-round picks like Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Casrdoso dominate post-WNBA draft conversations, but plenty of talent trickled down to the second and third rounds.
Her faves include skin-perfecting finds from Neutrogena and L'Oreal, plus a deep-conditioning hair mask for less than $3.
The league’s marketing machine is ramping up around Clark, Angel Reese, Cameron Brink and Kamilla Cardoso in a pivotal season of growth and development.
Kick spring allergies to the curb, thanks to this dust-, dander-, pollen- and smoke-trapper.
Late stage HRtech startup Rippling is raising new capital. The company’s new round, that has not yet closed, would inject $200 million into Rippling with another $670 million worth of shares being sold by existing stockholders, according to two people familiar with the deal. Rippling had raised $1.2 billion total previous to this round.
We rounded up our favorite pieces the singer has worn this year, from her Super Bowl jeans to the yellow bikini she wore in the Bahamas.
'Made my over-50 hair thicker instantly': The best dry shampoo for thinning hair is volumizing and growth-promoting too
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson has pronounced the agency's $11 billion, 15-year mission to collect and return samples from Mars: insufficient. "The bottom line is, an $11 billion budget is too expensive, and a 2040 return date is too far away," Nelson said at a press conference. In other words, clear the decks and start over — with commercial providers on board from the get-go.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
Stocks eyed a broader comeback from a steep sell-off as investors digested results from Bank of America and other heavyweights.
Looking for a great starter tool kit on a budget? How does a 148-piece Cartman tool set for under $30 sound?
Eyes on the road! This 'sturdy as all heck' gadget means your tech stays close by.
Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to pre-order the products -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announces that it is (finally!) including pre-order functionality once the campaign is over as part of its core platform. It calls the feature "Late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators 'soon.'
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?