Local Police and Fire Department prepare for total solar eclipse

The Dayton Police and Fire departments are sharing things residents should be aware of ahead of the total solar eclipse.

In a post shared to the joint Dayton Police and Fire Facebook page, DPD and DFD shared several preparations being put in place for the total solar eclipse.

Police and Fire Departments will have increased staffing in preparation for any emergencies on Monday. Police and fire will be using unmarked vehicles as well as marked patrol vehicles.

All officers will be in uniform, and vehicles will be equipped with flashing lights to stand out to help with emergencies or traffic control.