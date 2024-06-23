Local pastor: Independent DIA would eliminate checks and balances on wealthy developers

Members of the North Florida Central Labor Council and supporters of the Eastside neighborhood both wore orange shirts for their respective messages when they turned out for a public hearing on Monday at Jacksonville City Hall on the proposed stadium agreement between the city and Jaguars.

The Jacksonville City Council is being beguiled, not only to abdicate its constitutional duty to guard the proverbial hen house, but to put hungry foxes over it. The “hen house” is the city’s treasury, which is funded with taxpayer money. The foxes are business owners, draining the blood of middle class and poor taxpayers who are being used to make the rich even wealthier.

Unfortunately, some of our elected officials are complicit in this endeavor.

My question is, when will the stream of corporate welfare be dammed up, and when will substantial funds be made available to those whose lives depend upon them? If the Downtown Investment Authority becomes an independent agency, there will no longer be checks and balances on the wealthy to distribute taxpayer money.

Yes, it takes a long time for projects to get through City Council but that's the point. The council members should have sufficient time to vet projects and protect taxpayers. It's only the businesses and the JAX Chamber who want this deal.

I’m sure some of these businesses don't even need the incentives they seek. However, if elected and appointed officials continue to provide corporate welfare, why shouldn’t they take it?

I pray that someday we will go back to electing principled leaders who are more concerned about not disappointing the god they claim to serve, rather than rich business owners who give them crumbs for their campaigns (or careers when they leave office).

This entire process is the recycling of an old story: Those who ignore the poor, needy and homeless while lavishly giving the store away to the wealthy. What’s so unfortunate is most seem not to know such practices are sinful in the eyes of God (and I have scripture to prove it).

A classic example of this hypocrisy is how the City Council has no problem giving nearly $1 billion to one private business owner for stadium renovations and over $1 billion for a new jail (likely to lock up more poor and homeless people). Yet they have reservations about investing $150 million to manifest tangible compassion for those who need it.

If there’s a silver lining in this dark cloud hovering over Jacksonville, it’s that the mayor and at least one City Council member are fighting to keep these funds in place. Likewise, the Jaguars are committed to investing $150 million either way.

When will we stop electing those who render harm by using our hard-earned tax money to make the rich even wealthier? Most importantly, when will we stop giving them even more of our money when we eat at their new restaurants, pay rent for their new apartment complexes or pay high ticket prices to visit establishments we have already funded with our blood, sweat and tears?

Barlow

A.W. “Al” Barlow, Esq., Jacksonville

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: City has no problem paying for stadium, balks at community investment