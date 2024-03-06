Here are the local organizations receiving Community Center Grant funds from the state

Three organizations in Calhoun County are set to receive a portion of $64 million in Community Center Grant funds distributed by the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

R.I.S.E. Corp. (Reintegration to Support and Empower), the Burma Center and First Congregational Church of Battle Creek are among 100 Michigan municipalities and organizations to receive funding to expand programming or work on capital projects. The Community Center Grant program builds on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s "Make it in Michigan" strategy to "win projects, invest in people and revitalize places."

“Community centers anchor thriving communities across Michigan, offering Michiganders places to gather, connect, learn, and access resources,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This funding for community centers will help us deliver on our ‘Make it in Michigan’ vision to revitalize cities and towns across Michigan by making them more attractive places to live, work and invest.”

R.I.S.E. Corp. is set to receive $200,000 in Community Center Grant funding. The Burma Center and First Congregational Church of Battle Creek will receive $1 million and $150,000, respectively.

Established in 2017, R.I.S.E. aims to provide hope for individuals, youth, and families to rise up and restore their ability to achieve their hopes and dreams. The nonprofit focuses on eliminating the school to prison pipeline, on disrupting and reducing violence and healing a community of people who have experienced trauma caused by adverse childhood experiences.

"It feels great. It feels exhilarating (to receive these funds). It feels that all of our hard work (grinding) and dedication (tireless efforts) to the youth and families of Battle Creek has been validated and have paid off," R.I.S.E. founder and president Damon Brown explained in an email. "It feels like government officials recognize the best way to stimulate an economy and lift Michiganders out of poverty is by investing into the long term well being of communities as well as long term into the people that are doing the work and we are appreciative."

R.I.S.E. founder Damon Brown leads Freedom School students in a song during their Day of Social Action at Kellogg Community College on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

The Community Center Grant funds will be used to "support our out-of-school time youth programs and develop our staff."

"Programs like our summer Freedom School Program, our afterschool study and enrichment programs, our out-of-school time recreation program," Brown explained. "It feels good to know that we can offer our youth, families and the community quality, free, year-round programming."

The grants support Whitmer's goal of lifting 100,000 families out of working poverty during the next five years and follows the recommendations of the Michigan Poverty Task Force to address the disparities that affect Michiganders’ abilities to afford necessities such as housing, childcare, food, health care and transportation.

The American Rescue Plan Act provided $60 million in grant funds which was appropriated by the State Legislature. In response to the resounding interest from applicants, the legislature also added $4 million though the FY24 Supplemental Budget Bill, recognizing the need to provide funding to connect communities and provide resources to serve residents.

“Reinvesting in both rural and urban communities that have been historically underfunded remains a core priority of the House Majority,” House Appropriations Chair state Rep. Angela Witmer, Delta Township, said in a statement. “This grant program is one of many examples in this year’s budget reflecting that commitment by dedicating much-needed resources for local governments and nonprofits that provide essential services to support healthy communities.”

The Michigan Community Service Commission, the state’s lead agency on volunteerism, administered the grant process.

“It was a very competitive process, and we received many great applications that went through a thorough review procedure,” Michigan Community Service Commission Executive Director Ginna Holmes said. “The investment in Michigan neighborhoods will continue to improve the lives of residents across the state, ensuring more Michiganders have an equal opportunity to prosperity.”

For a full list of grant recipients, visit michigan.gov/communitycentergrants.

