Local organizations receive spring grants from Muskingum County Community Foundation

People attending the Y Bridge Arts Festival admire sculptures by an Indiana artist during a previous festival. The Muskingum County Community Foundation recently awarded ArtCOZ $5,000 to support the 2024 event.

ZANESVILLE − The Muskingum County Community Foundation recently awarded more than $70,000 to 18 organizations during its spring grant competition.

The following organizations were awarded to fund their programs and projects:

• Adamsville Boy Scout Troop 122 − $5,000 for supporting two Eagle Scout projects.• The Animal Shelter Society − $5,000 for Catapalooza 2024.• ArtCOZ − $5,000 for the 2024 Y-Bridge Arts Festival.• The Carr Center − $2,287.24 for first aid, CPR and AED training classes.• Dresden Community Association − $2,500 for the Main Street Visual Appeal Project.• ForeverDads − $5,000 for the Finding Fathers for Success program.• Grace Church Downtown Zanesville − $5,000 for the Grace Community Cupboard program.• The iBelieve Foundation − $2,500 for the 2024 Youth Leadership Workshop.• Kiwanis Club of Zanesville − $5,000 for the purchase and installation of wheelchair ramps.• Muskingum County Agricultural Society − $3,000 for the firefighter show to be presented at the Muskingum County Fair.• Muskingum County History − $3,000 for the Muskingum 250: Trailblazers and Founders Plaque Program.• Muskingum Valley Council Boy Scouts of America − $5,000 for the Muskingum County Cub Scout Day Camp.• Muskingum Valley Garden Society − $2,500 for the downtown Zanesville beautification project.• Ronald McDonald House − $2,500 for the Helping Hands: Muskingum County initiative.• Tri-Valley Band Boosters − $5,000 for the summer band camp.• Zanesville Concert Association − $5,000 for the 2024 to 2025 85th season.• Zanesville Memorial Concert Band − $5,000 for the 2024 season.• Zane’s Trace Commemoration − $2,000 for the Zane’s Trace 2024 Commemoration celebration.

“We are very excited to support programs and projects benefitting people here in Muskingum County,” said foundation CEO Brian Wagner. “These grant recipients will definitely be making an impact in our community.”

The Muskingum County Community Foundation was founded in 1985 and currently houses more than 340 funds and scholarships. MCCF’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community by serving needs and nurturing collaboration and philanthropy. For more information about MCCF, visit mccf.org.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 18 organizations receive Muskingum County Community Foundation grants