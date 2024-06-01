Local organizations receive funds for workforce development, going into child care, attraction and retention

Jun. 1—GRAND FORKS — El Way Child Care and Learning Center, which

opened in May 2023

in Grand Forks, is planning an expansion that will give kids more room to play and employees room to rest. The center is among the organizations in the region that received grants from the North Dakota Department of Commerce through a workforce development program.

One of the center's owners, Dee Decimus Holmes, said she's excited for what's to come.

"The new addition is going to be a little bit southeast of the building," she said. "We have a basketball court there right now. ... We won't lose any parking."

El Way and the Walsh County Job Development Authority both were recipients of the Regional Workforce Impact Program's (RWIP) second round of funding. El Way received $331,216 and Walsh County JDA received $380,593.

RWIP gives out these grants to workforce entities in the state to help them "design and implement innovative plans to address their region's most demanding workforce challenges," a press release from the North Dakota Department of Commerce said.

El Way will be using its funding for an expansion project, which includes constructing another building for the center that will house an indoor gym, two classrooms, two bathrooms, storage space and an employee lounge. Holmes hopes to add 58 more slots to the center through this building. El Way is also purchasing new playground equipment.

The idea for the new center emerged during the midst of winter. Snow and ice make it unsafe for kids to play outside, but there is no indoor gym space for them to get their physical activity, leading to bottled up energy.

Holmes also considered other needs, such as a space for workers to take breaks and more storage for supplies, food, strollers and other items. She also researched the current state of child care in Grand Forks and the region.

El Way — like many others — is at capacity, and Holmes hopes to add 20 or more jobs with the expansion. She also seeks to add transportation to the center's services, while also introducing before- and after-school programs. One of her long-term goals is to be open 24/7, so shift workers who work at night can find care for their children. East Grand Forks has also approached Holmes to open a center, but she hasn't found the right building yet.

"I have a lot of big goals and dreams," she said. "There's such a need for child care."

Walsh County JDA is at work to fill its own area

child care needs

through the renovation of an office building into a child care center. The RWIP funds it received will partially be used for installing a new air handling system. Executive Director Stacie Sevigny said the JDA is opening bids, and is still seeking funding for the project.

The other portion of the funding will go to an organization named "Real. Good. Northeast North Dakota," a workforce, talent and visitor attraction campaign for Walsh, Pembina and Nelson counties.

Kristi Kasprick, the project manager for the campaign, said the funds will be used to enhance what has been created so far. This includes enhancing website presence, beginning a wayfinders program through which local "community champions" welcome newcomers and help them get acclimated, creating online and print relocation guides, making paid ads and setting up recruiting and hiring events. Also, the funds will help purchase a subscription to Placer.ai, an analytics software that gathers insight on consumer behaviors.

The idea is to build rural communities. There is a nationwide phenomenon going on, Kasprick said — young families are considering smaller communities.

"When I graduated high school, people didn't talk about staying close to home," she said. "It was go off to college, find a good paying job somewhere out of here. Now, I think the tables have turned."