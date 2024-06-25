Local organizations keeping boys and young men of color busy throughout the summer

School is out for the summer and kids now have more time on their hands.

Local organizations are working to keep them busy and out of trouble.

My Brother’s Keeper of Orlando works to address the disparity gaps among boys and young men of color through mentorship and leans into its Summer Support Program during these next few months.

“Ultimately, we want to keep them not from being idle,” Bobby Belton, the Program Manager for My Brother’s Keeper, said. “To combat that it’s how do we get them involved how do we keep them busy?”

Read: Unclaimed $57K lottery ticket sold in Central Florida about to expire

Idle minds can be the devil’s workshop.

“Have a space for them to be able to have someone to talk to, have someone to talk to their parents, make sure they are supported, their family is supported,” Belton said.

From sports to mental health help, those resources are offered to members through the Summer Support Program.

It’s this kind of support that Jamario Brown and Jourdan O’Faire really needed.

Read: ‘The Notebook’ star Gena Rowlands diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease

They are two of the program’s 175 members.

“I was getting into a lot of trouble in sixth grade,” Brown said. “When they found me in seventh grade I was getting into a little trouble,” O’Faire said.

Orange County Public Schools identifies the students it feels need support. The parents are then referred to MBK.

Read: Jacksonville Jaguars could bring some home games to Orlando

“When I found MBK I was able to talk to them, say what I needed to say, not feel ashamed,” Brown said. “They’re like big brothers to us, they really help,” O’Faire said.

The two are now preparing to transition from middle to high school with constant support from their student advocates.

“I always tell them the sky is the limit. If you’ve got goals, go chase them,” Aaron Thompson, the Lead Student Advocate through MBK at College Park Middle School, said. “I’m excited to get my boys into high school, just basically help continue to mold them to be great men and continue to mold them,” Timothy Mitchell, a Student Advocate through MBK at Edgewater Highschool, said.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.