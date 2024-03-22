Local organizations help feed children after school

TechCrunch

Globally, a third of the food produced is lost or wasted, and in Kenya, that figure stands between 20% and 40%. For Kenya, unlike the developed world, food loss, not waste, is the greater problem, with small-scale farmers, who account for 75% of the total agricultural output in the country, facing a myriad of challenges, including inadequate market linkages and a failure to meet the cosmetic specifications for their produce. For a transition, several startups are emerging looking to bridge the market gap for farmers.