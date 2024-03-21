Local option sales tax to fund new jail passed by Beltrami County Board

Mar. 20—BEMIDJI — A new county jail is one step closer to becoming a reality, following the approval of a local option sales tax by the

Beltrami County Board

during its meeting on Tuesday.

The sales tax, which will be set at 0.625% and become effective July 1, 2024, was previously approved by county residents who voted overwhelmingly in favor of the option

during the November 2023 election.

"This ordinance represents the final step in the institution of the sales and use tax that was authorized by the Minnesota State Legislature and approved by referendum by Beltrami County voters," said Tom Barry, the county's administrator. "It's a big night for the jail at the county."

The

ordinance to implement the tax

was approved unanimously by the members of the county board.

Money generated by the sales and use tax will go toward paying bonds that will fund the county's project for a new jail. The county

began pursuing the construction of a new jail

after the Minnesota Department of Corrections found the current facility no longer met state standards.

The project is budgeted for $80 million, with Tuesday evening also seeing the county approve the sale of $38,195,000 in bonds to fund the project. The sale took place Tuesday morning, with nine bids placed on the bonds.

The winning bid was from Piper Sandler & Co., a Minneapolis-based investment banking firm, who offered a 3.8037% interest rate to the county. Counting principal and interest, the total amount the county will pay will be $63,942,896.

Approval of the bond sale also received a unanimous vote by the county board.

The county board was also provided information on the 2024 tax assessment during its work session on Tuesday, with County Assessor Joe Skerik outlining some of the changes from the previous year.

Skerik informed the board that the county's evaluation has gone up 9% since 2023, up to $5,908,008,249 when counting all taxable properties. Of that increase, 18.3% comes from new construction.

Unlike previous years where much of the value increase came from residential properties, this year their value rose more modestly at around 5%.

"Residential really didn't see much change at all. We go back a couple years we saw 20%, 30% increase in homes. Last year was still around 15%, so to be at 5% or less we're looking at the market kind of leveling out," Skerik said.

While residential properties didn't see as significant of an increase, land did, with Skerik specifically mentioning that undeveloped wooded properties saw an increase in value.

The county board also heard

an update from Northern Township

on its plans to install a sewer system around the north end of Lake Bemidji, with township chair Jess Frenzel speaking during the meeting.

Frenzel shared that the township is looking to purchase a mechanical sewer system that would be contained in one building.

"It's similar in theory to (Bemidji's) plant, but in a much smaller, self-contained unit," Frenzel said.

The update included Northern Township's plans to tie the first phase of its project into the reconstruction of County Road 20 in 2025, and an acknowledgment that the township will likely look to work with the county to acquire land for the system to occupy.

"We're really trying to keep the project moving," Frenzel said, "we appreciate the county's patience with this."