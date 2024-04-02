Local option sales tax collections down $200K

Apr. 1—Cumberland County Finance Director Jennifer Turner gave a county financial update during Monday's county commission meeting.

Turner reported Emergency Medical Service, or ambulance service collections, are $306,348, which is below the budgeted monthly amount of $366,667. Year to date, EMS collections remain $41,914 above budget projections with total collections at $2,975,246 for the year.

Local option sales tax collections are at $1,630,073 which is $69,863 above budget projections. However, for the fiscal year, collections are $200,419 below budget projections.

Property tax collections are at 95.52 percent of budget year to date, compared to 95.63% at this time last year. Hotel/motel collections are $791,719, which is 60.51% of budgeted projections, compared to $787,092 at this point last year.

Prisoner boarding collections from the state are currently at $231,440 for the year, which is seven months of revenue.

In other areas, the county commission approved the following budget amendments:

—$1,759 in the county general fund for the county clerk's office. The amendment is for building upgrades and will come from the department's technology line in the department.

—$7,700 in the county general fund for audio upgrades for circuit court and general sessions court courtrooms. The funds will come from the data processing equipment line in the department.

—$15,000 in the county general fund for the clerk and master's office. Revenues from fees collected are designated for maintaining and improving computer technology in the office and will come from the technology line in the department.

—$40,000 in the county's sanitation fund for the recycling center. Funds are for the purchase of a separation conveyor for handling recycling and other materials. The funds will come from the unassigned fund balance.

—$17,000 for the general purpose school fund for cleanup amendments for other contracted services. The funds will be transferred from the vocational instruction equipment line.

—$132,280.46 for the general program school fund to roll over funds from the safe schools grant into the other equipment line for general budget requirements.

—$168,000 for the general program school fund for TISA funds to be transferred into maintenance and repair line for general budget requirements.

—$192,793.70 for the federal program school fund to accept state school improvement grant funds.

Commissioners Dewey Walker, 1st District; Charles Seiber, 4th District; and Jack Davis, 5th District, did not attend the meeting.

