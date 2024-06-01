Local officials react to Trump verdict in partisan manner

PLATTSBURGH — Political leaders from across the region and state weighed in on the guilty verdict against former president Donald Trump and not surprisingly, their thoughts are pretty partisan.

“Today’s verdict reaffirms that no one is above the law,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

“In preparation for a verdict in this trial, I directed my administration to closely coordinate with local and federal law enforcement and we continue to monitor the situation. We are committed to protecting the safety of all New Yorkers and the integrity of our judicial system.”

Former North Country Congressman William Owens, a Democrat from Plattsburgh, said Trump received the same treatment as any other accused person.

“His supporters completely ignore the facts of his behavior, which led to the indictment,” Owens said.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said, “No one should be above the law. Like every criminal defendant, Mr. Trump had the opportunity to mount a vigorous defense and to be judged by a jury of his peers. I respect the jury’s verdict.”

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) a staunch Trump supporter and Republican House Chair, issued a blistering statement against the verdict.

“Today’s verdict shows how corrupt and rigged the American justice system has become under Joe Biden. I fully support President Trump appealing this decision and look forward to the New York Court of Appeals delivering justice and overturning this verdict,” Stefanik said.

“The facts are clear: this was a zombie case brought forward by Joe Biden’s allies in a desperate attempt to save Biden’s failing campaign and the verdict hinged on the testimony of a convicted felon who was disbarred for lying. This sham trial was overseen by a corrupt and highly conflicted judge who is a Biden donor and his own family has profited off this case, this judge imposed a gag order on President Trump and his team which prevented them from talking about this rigged witch hunt, this judge routinely sided and with the prosecution and prevented President Trump’s defense from calling a critical witness to the stand.

“The prosecution team that brought forward this case consisted of a Soros-funded Far Left Democrat District Attorney on a vendetta, a Democrat political operative, and Democrat donors. From the start, the scales of justice were stacked against President Trump. Joe Biden, Far Left Democrats, and their stenographers in the mainstream media have made it clear they will stop at nothing to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House.

Stefanik also pointed to a recent poll from Emerson College that puts Trump within six points of Biden in New York state.

“The American people see through the corrupt Democrat Party’s weaponization of the justice system for what it is — illegal election interference to target Joe Biden’s political opponent, President Donald J. Trump,” Stefanik said Friday.

“This latest poll showing that President Trump continues to surge in New York shows Joe Biden’s campaign in complete freefall. The American people are rallying around President Trump after this travesty of a corrupted, weaponized justice system.”

The Clinton County Republican Committee issued a statement as well.

“The recent verdict in the Trump trial serves as a reminder that justice should be blind and impartial. Not liking someone’s personality, politics or policies does not mean the Constitution and due process can be thrown away,” the statement said.

“Let this be a moment to reflect on the importance of upholding the principles of our justice system. If these types of partisan games can be played with a former president, then just think what can happen to every day citizens if the justice system goes unchecked.”