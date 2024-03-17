Local officials emphasize need for federal funding during Senator’s visit to South Bay Wastewater Plant

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — A United States senator from California visited the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant Saturday and held a roundtable with EPA, International Boundary and Water Commission and San Diego officials to find out more about the impacts the cross-border pollution has had on local communities.

U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA) toured the South Bay Wastewater Plant Saturday alongside Maria Elena Giner, Commissioner for the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC), Hector Aguirre, Assistant Director for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 9, and Yana Garcia, Secretary for Environmental Protection for the California EPA, Butler’s office announced.

Release of roughly 12M gallons of raw sewage from Mexico into U.S. postponed

Local officials Toni Atkins, California Senate President pro Tempore Emeritus, Paloma Aguirre, Mayor of Imperial Beach, Nora Vargas, Chairwoman of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and Richard Bailey, Mayor of Coronado, were also in attendance.

During her visit, Senator Butler and local officials discussed the impacts the Tijuana River Valley sewage pollution has had on local communities and what federal actions are needed to address the issue.

California aiming to rein in polluters adding to the South Bay sewage crisis

“I needed to see the reality of what is happening at the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant and the impact it is having on Californians,” said Senator Butler. “During the visit, it became clear to me that if we don’t act soon, San Diego and the whole region will continue to experience catastrophic impacts. I am committed to doing the work in Washington to secure the funding needed to ensure clean water for current and future generations in California.”

Serge Dedina, Executive Director of WILDCOAST, and representatives from the offices of Governor Gavin Newsom, Congressman Juan Vargas and Congressman Scott Peters were also in attendance at the roundtable.

CA lawmakers up pressure on federal government to address South Bay sewage

“We’re grateful for Senator Butler’s engagement and interest in this existential threat to the people of Imperial Beach and south San Diego,” said Mayor Aguirre. Our coastline has been closed for 820 consecutive days. These beach closures are devastating our local economy, and harming our community’s health and well-being. We look forward to working with the Senator to secure the $310 million requested by President Biden and the additional funding needed for diversion and treatment of the Tijuana River.”

Just last week a pair of new state bills were introduced by state Sen. Steve Padilla in an effort to crackdown on some of the polluters fueling the cross-border sewage crisis.

14.5 billion gallons of raw sewage from Mexico entered US during storm

State leaders have been emphasizing health concerns and other impacts from the pollution that has forced the closure of the South Bay coastline for over 800 consecutive days.

“For decades, the beauty of the Tijuana River Valley Regional Park has been reduced to the transboundary pollution crisis and I want to express my gratitude to Senator Butler for creating conversation and elevating our regional efforts to solve the cross-border sewage pollution and mitigate its impact on ocean waters,” said Chairwoman Nora Vargas of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. “It is essential that we continue taking action at every level of government to achieve our collective mission to protect our environment, communities, and the future of San Diego County.”

‘Historic day’ as ground is broken on sewage treatment facility south of the border

Senator Butler had previously signed onto a letter led by California Governor Gavin Newsom expressing support for $310 million requested by President Biden that would go towards the rehabilitation and expansion of the South Bay International Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The work needed to the plant would increase treatment capacity from 25 million gallons per day to 50 million gallons per day, cutting down the amount of pollution and sewage that flows down the Tijuana River and into the waters of Imperial Beach, Coronado and San Diego.

“For too long, communities on both sides of the border have suffered from raw sewage polluting their waterways, their air, and their beaches,” said Yana Garcia, California Secretary for Environmental Protection. “Federal funds are needed to repair long-neglected infrastructure at the South Bay International Wastewater Plant. I’m grateful to Governor Newsom, Senator Butler and all our local, state, and federal partners who are working diligently with to secure this federal funding for a durable, long-term solution to this crisis.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.