Local nonprofits can use your support. Check out these area fundraisers

Have some fun and support a good cause with these fundraisers for local nonprofits:

Spaghetti Dinner

Friday, March 22 - 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Solomon’s Evangelical Lutheran Church

4856 Wayne Road

Chambersburg, Pa.

Hosted by Franklin County 4-H in celebration of Pennsylvania 4-H week. Spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, salad, applesauce, dinner rolls and dessert. $10; free for ages 5 and younger. Purchase tickets at the door or call the Franklin County Extension Office at 717-263-9226. All proceeds benefit Franklin County 4-H programming.

GA Empty Bowls

Friday, March 22 - doors open 5:45 p.m., dinner 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The Life Center

35 N. Carlisle St.

Greencastle, Pa.

Hosted by Greencastle-Antrim High School Peer Leaders and art students. Choose a handmade ceramic bowl made by GA students and fill it with choice of locally made soup paired with bread; fill it up again with ice cream and a cookie — and take it home. $30. Proceeds benefit the Greencastle-Antrim Food Pantry. Call 717-597-3226.

All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

Saturday, March 23 - 8 to 11 a.m.

Grace United Methodist Church

712 W. Church St.

Hagerstown

Pancakes, biscuits, sausage gravy, bacon, potatoes, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. Cost to eat in is $10 for ages 12 and older, free for 11 and younger. Carry-out meals are $12; quarts of sausage gravy are $8. Proceeds benefit Grace UMC Food Pantry. Call 240-850-2934.

Indoor Yard Sale

Saturday, March 23 - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Christ Reformed United Church of Christ

22514 Cavetown Church Road

Cavetown

Baked goods, fresh cut fries, hot dogs and steamers available for purchase. Proceeds benefit the CRUCC youth group. Call 301-797- 6292.

Bring the Heat Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, March 23 - noon to 3 p.m.

Pikeside United Methodist Church

25 Paynes Ford Road

Martinsburg, W.Va.

Hosted by the Pikeside Youth Group. Recipes from the congregation. Sample a variety. Call the church office 304-263-4633 or email info@pikesideumc.org.

8th Annual Kitten Shower

Saturday, March 23 - 1 to 3 p.m.

Humane Society of Washington County

13011 Maugansville Road

Hagerstown

Baby shower games, light refreshments, demonstrations on caring for kittens, raffle prizes. Bring a donation to help care for this year’s incoming kittens. All proceeds benefit HSWC's Foster Care Program. Go to https://www.facebook.com/hswcmd or call 301-733-2060.

Spaghetti Dinner

Saturday, March 23 - doors open 5 p.m., meal 6 p.m.

South Mountain Bible Church

11275 South Mountain Road

Fayetteville, Pa.

Tickets are $10, available at South Mountain Bible Church and at South Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, 11207 Loop Road, Fayetteville. Proceeds benefit the fire department. Call 717-749-5733.

Books and Gifts Sale

Robinwood Medical Center's Atrium

11110 Medical Campus Road

Hagerstown

Tuesday, March 26, Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28 - 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by Meritus Medical Center Auxiliary Inc.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Upcoming Hagerstown-area fundraisers