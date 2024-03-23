Local nonprofits receive share of $30K from Battle Creek Area Association of Realtors

2023 Battle Creek Area Association of Realtors Community Grant Fund recipients smile for a photo with BCAAR President Anna Rogers and Public Relations Committee Chair Olivia Weaver.

BATTLE CREEK — Eight Calhoun County nonprofits are receiving a financial boost courtesy of the Battle Creek Area Association of Realtors.

Through its community grant program, the BCAAR is awarding $30,000 to aid local nonprofits with projects in the areas of housing, families, children and/or community enhancements. Grant recipients include:

David’s Hope — Transitional housing program, $4,000

Gracious Homes Inc. — Health and wellness programming, garden improvements and household equipment/supplies, $3,500

Habitat for Humanity Battle Creek — New home build, $7,500

Haven of Rest Ministries — Inasmuch House playground, $3,500

Isaiah 1:17 House Calhoun County — House acquisition and/or rehab, $2,500

South Michigan Food Bank — Food purchase, $3,500

There’s Enough Community Exchange Store — Resource wall and truck/van rental, $2,000

Tri-County Labor Agency for Human Services Inc. — Food purchase, $3,500

Since its inception in 2005, the BCAAR's grant program has given more than $204,000 back to the community.

“Our members work diligently to raise funds throughout the year to give back to the community we love," Amanda Lankerd, CEO of the BCAAR, said in a statement. "Our grant program supports a wide variety of nonprofits working to help people get on their feet, afford basic services, and secure stable housing — all of which contribute to the vibrancy of our local neighborhoods."

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek Area Association of Realtors announces grant recipients