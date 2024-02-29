Local nonprofit receives massive donation from Perdue Farms

Second Harvest Food Bank received a massive donation that will help feed thousands in the community.

On Thursday, Perdue Farms donated two tractor-trailers full of frozen chicken breasts to the nonprofit.

The organization said it’s part of an effort to provide nearly 3 million meals to families across the country.

“I can’t express this enough; this is a huge blessing,” said Amy Niccolai, Executive Director of Food For Families NC in Indian Trail.

Second Harvest Food Bank provides weekly meals to students in Union, Anson, and Mecklenburg counties.

It also hosts monthly mobile panties, as well as a home delivery service.

