Local nonprofit receives Appleton pandemic-relief funds, hopes to buy Trout Museum building

APPLETON — Since downtown Appleton's Trout Museum of Art first announced its plans to relocate, residents were left questioning what will become of its current location.

A possible answer was revealed at Wednesday's Appleton Common Council meeting. First 5 Fox Valley, a Kimberly-based nonprofit, hopes to transform the building into a family resource center.

It's one step closer to doing so, as the council approved awarding $750,000 of federal pandemic relief funds to the project.

Barb Tengesdal, First 5's executive director, previously explained the family resource center will be a hub of support services for Fox Valley families and those who support them. This includes parent education classes, playgroups and multilingual navigators who connect families to other resources.

Tengesdal said First 5 is leveraging both public and private funding for the project. This includes a donor campaign for renovations and sustainable funding.

The $750,000 award approved Wednesday is part of a larger $1.5 million pot of American Rescue Plan Act funds the city allocated for early childhood development, child care and family support. This, along with $2 million in ARPA funds Outagamie County dedicated to the family resource center, will kickstart making it a reality, Tengesdal said.

In the early planning stages, the family resource center steering committee determined the location must meet certain criteria: It needs to be accessible via public transportation, in a family-friendly area and in the center of the Fox Cities, Tengesdal said.

The Trout building fits the bill perfectly, she said.

"At the center of a thriving community, for us, is family, economic development and cultural connectedness — it's where people feel they have a sense of belonging," Tengesdal said, explaining the Trout building is in the heart of such activity.

In addition to the $750,000 for First 5, the Appleton council approved eight other ARPA allocations. These included $250,000 grants to Us 2 Behavioral Health Care to expand its perinatal mental health program, the YMCA of the Fox Cities to renovate and expand its child care services and Building for Kids' Early Childhood Program Continuum Project. It also approved the disbursement of $500,000 for mental health, community wellness and violence prevention.

In one motion, the council voted 11-2 to approve these allocations, with council members Chad Doran and Sheri Hartzheim in opposition.

Doran questioned if the award recipients would be able to sustain their programs after the grants end.

Katie Van Zeeland, another council member, said such questions were posed during the application process.

Tengesdal said the Trout Museum Board accepted First 5's offer to purchase the building, and that First 5 is looking forward to the next steps in developing the family resource center.

Recently, the Trout Museum of Art and Lawrence University broke ground on a new four-story building that will house the museum, academic spaces and apartments. It's expected to open in fall 2025.

First 5 is seeking additional funds for the family resource center. Donations can be made at bit.ly/First5donate or by calling First 5 at 920-422-5437.

