Local nonprofit gets visit from Equal Employment Opportunity commissioner

May 3—Students and team members at West Virginia Women Work (WVWW) in Morgantown were visited by Commissioner Kalpana Kotagal from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) recently, highlighting the importance of federal and local collaborations in promoting workplace diversity and equality.

Kotagal was travelling the country for listening sessions when she connected with WVWW, emphasizing her commitment to making a meaningful impact in historically underserved areas.

"She reached out personally via email and said 'hey, we'll be hosting this listening session in Charleston and we definitely want trades women represented, " said Carol Phillips, executive director of WVWW. "We said we are up here in Morgantown, and we would love for you to come and visit—and so she did."

Kotagal discussed the EEOC's REACH (Enhancing OutREACH to Vulnerable Workers and Underserved Communities) initiative, which aims to enhance the EEOC's outreach to ensure that workers, especially in underserved areas like West Virginia, have access to necessary resources and understand their rights under employment laws.

The commissioner also focused on the recently enacted Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) and explained how it facilitates necessary workplace accommodations for conditions arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions. The PWFA supports women's continued employment throughout pregnancy and postpartum periods.

Phillips said the commissioner's visit was really great timing because of PWFA.

"In my opinion that was one of the biggest pieces of civil rights legislation that's happened in a very long time and something to protect pregnant workers, " she said.

West Virginia is currently one of 17 states challenging the rules of the act, but Phillips said, "regardless of the legal landscape, our commitment remains to support all women in getting safe and dignified employment conditions and we want pregnant workers to receive accommodations without compromising their health. It's just something essential that women need in West Virginia to become successful and independent."

During her visit, Kotagal also got hands-on with the students, actively participating in a construction project with the group. Under their guidance she learned to safely operate a miter saw—a key skill taught in the WVWW Step-Up program. She also personally cut several 2x6s, which directly contributed to a class project constructing picnic tables later donated to local nonprofits.

She also listened to the students' personal stories and acknowledged the unique barriers they face, particularly regarding childcare access and work schedules in skilled trades.

Phillips said getting involved with their projects and listening to their stories demonstrated the commissioner's commitment to understanding the practical challenges and successes of women in nontraditional fields.

"It was just wonderful, " she said. "I know she reinforced my team's resolve to keep doing the work we're doing, breaking down those barriers for women and giving them more power than ever, just taking these skilled trades careers—she just ignited something I think with the whole group ; it was so personable and real."

Phillips said they didn't get much done the following day because of the excitement following Kotagal's visit, but having personal engagement with a key federal leader like her validated the students and their hard work and dedication.

"They really, truly felt seen and heard. She really empowered the entire group."

"West Virginia is one of only two states that doesn't have an EEOC office, " Phillips said, "and we face a lot of unique challenges here just accessing federal support and all of the resources directly, and that is extra-important for women and minorities and it's even more important for women that are going into non-traditional roles like the skilled trades.

"Her visit brought our efforts to the forefront for all the work that we do, and it really helps us with our advocacy path at WVWW, not just our skilled trades training program."

WVWW is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advocating for the education, employment and economic equity of all women. With a focus on providing comprehensive training and resources, WVWW aims to empower women to secure and thrive in high-wage, high-skill and non-traditional career paths.

For more information about West Virginia Women Work and the Step Up for Women program, visit westvirginiawomenwork.org.

