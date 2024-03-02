Local nonbinary, trans youth hold vigil for slain Okla. teen Nex Benedict in Worcester

From left, Charly Heinrich, 16, and Em Day, 17, from Wachusett Regional High hold signs at the vigil for Nex Benedict Friday at the YWCA in Worcester

WORCESTER - Amanda Early did not want to be standing in the YWCA gym at Salem Square on Friday night. She did not want to be holding an electric candle alongside dozens of other attendees at another vigil.

"We shouldn't have to be here, mourning the death of a child," said Early, shaking her head. The vigil was in memory of Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict, 16, who died early last month following being assaulted in a high school bathroom.

The incident has drawn further national attention to the consequences of anti-trans rhetoric and legislation, especially on nonbinary and transgender youth. At the YWCA event, young speakers from Greater Worcester described their experiences, fears and how they saw themselves in Benedict.

“Just like me, Nex enjoyed art, nature and watching television like 'The Walking Dead,'” said Finn Santora, 15, one of the speakers. “What happened to you, Nex, makes me worried because that could happen to me, but also reminds me to stick up for myself.”

The Vigil for Nex Benedict was organized by representatives from multiple local organizations, including Love Your Labels, SWAGLY and Safe Homes. Along with candles, attendees held signs in support of trans and queer youth such as “We deserve to grow up” and “Amplify Trans Youth.” State Sen. Robyn Kennedy, D-Worcester, was in attendance.

"Nex is described by his community as a fiery kid, with so many dreams and passions to share with the world," said Anthony Margolis, 17, of Auburn. "Nex was a straight A student with a talent for arts."

“I don’t think people understand the implications of trans youth having to get up here and speak,” said El Martinez of SWAGLY. “I kept asking myself, How many more times will I have to do this? How many more vigils will I have to organize?”

El Martinez of SWAGLY speaks at the vigil.

A large poster was taped to the wall, with "Youth Deserve" written in large letters in the colors of the trans flag of blue, pink and white. After the speakers finished, attendees were invited to write their own end to the sentence. "It was very important that this event was youth-led," said organizer Daniela Harrigan, gesturing to the poster. "This has impacted them, their future and their well-being."

“It’s so weird because I just want to live my life the way I want to live and I don’t understand why people care so much about how I dress and how I act,” said Santora. He said that sometimes he wishes could fit in at school, but believes visibility is important and a way to honor Benedict's memory. "Nex was unapologetically himself. He was known to never afraid and someone I strive to be."

The comments on the "Youth Deserve" poster at the vigil.

The event was co-sponsored by Kiva Centers, Love Your Labels, Santora Automotives, United American Indians of New England, SWAGLY, Safe Homes, Southborough Safe Spaces and the YWCA of Central Massachusetts.

The "Youth Deserve" poster will be on display at one of the sponsoring organizations, likely either SWAGLY or Safe Homes. Among the comments written on the poster were "to feel safe in school," "to be kids," and, in small letters, hidden amid other messages, "to live."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Nonbinary trans youth hold Nex Benedict vigil in Worcester