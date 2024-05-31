Local News | 'A moral obligation': DiStefano reflects on 15 years as CU Boulder chancellor

May 31—Phil DiStefano didn't know what a chancellor was when he entered higher education as a first-generation college student.

Now, he is preparing to retire as the longest-serving chancellor at the University of Colorado Boulder, marking 15 years in the position and 50 years on campus.

"Right now, things are going so well on the campus," DiStefano said, adding, "I feel very positive about leaving the university in a good place."

DiStefano plans to retire from his position on July 1 and allow newly selected chancellor Justin Schwartz, previously provost at Pennsylvania State University, to take over. DiStefano will primarily act as the executive director at the Center for Leadership while returning as a faculty member in the School of Education where he first began his CU Boulder career in 1974.

DiStefano said the transition is bittersweet.

"The real key for being the chancellor that I just really enjoyed so much is going around the country, actually going around the world, and meeting alumni who are very successful," DiStefano said. "And they tell me they owe their success to the university and the degree that they received. I've met some incredible individuals from around the world who have a CU degree whom I never would've met without being chancellor."

While he won't have those same interactions moving forward, he feels great about the position of the university.

DiStefano cited how in his time as chancellor research funding has doubled, CU Boulder survived the pandemic and it established a new college for the first time in more than 50 years with the College of Media, Communication and Information. Admissions applications are up about 20% from last year, he said, and the addition of Coach Prime has changed how people look at the university in terms of athletics.

"I'm very pleased and feel that it's a good time for a transition and certainly am looking forward to the transition to the Center for Leadership," DiStefano said. "I believe in it so much that I'm looking forward to spending some time as the executive director of the center."

DiStefano was born and raised in Steubenville, Ohio, and began his education career as a high school English teacher near his hometown. He earned his doctorate in humanities education from Ohio State University.

In 1974, DiStefano started as an assistant professor in the School of Education at CU Boulder and never left. Over the years he became a dean and provost before being appointed chancellor in 2009.

CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore, who's known DiStefano since 1993, said his dedication to stay at CU Boulder is rare.

"He's incredibly loyal to this institution, and he's committed his whole career to this. It's very, very rare that somebody is at the same institution for their career and quite frankly he could've gone any number of places and made a whole lot more money," Moore said. "But I think he has just been very, very committed to building this university."

DiStefano said the university has been "extremely good" to him and his family.

"I owe so much to Boulder and the university for giving me these opportunities," he said. "And, why leave Boulder? It's a hard place to leave."

Moore said many leaders in DiStefano's position would've had a hard time adapting to the changing landscape of higher education, including changes in athletics, politics and funding.

"One thing I've learned from him is you can look at all of those things as challenges, but oftentimes you can flip the lens to say oh, those are opportunities," Moore said. "I think that's a really great spirit to have."

For DiStefano, the top priority has always been student success.

"I feel very strongly that when we admit students to the university, we have a moral obligation to make sure that we help them succeed," DiStefano said, adding, "That's why we're here, for the students. So, to me, it's the top priority is student success."

Research, athletics and relationships have also been important to DiStefano throughout his career as chancellor.

CU Boulder Athletic Director Rick George has known DiStefano for more than a decade, calling him a great boss and friend.

"There's a lot of ups and downs, particularly in the world that I'm in, but he's been steadfast in his support," George said.

George said DiStefano's impact on CU Boulder is immeasurable. He said DiStefano has been a strong advocate for athletics, along with his wife, Yvonne. The two have been married for more than 50 years.

"She and he have been incredibly supportive of our student-athletes and that's something I'll always cherish," George said. "Having both of them around has been good for our students to see that support."

In his time as chancellor, DiStefano frequently worked with state legislature, state outreach programs and spent time in Washington D.C. He spent much of his time traveling around the country and world meeting with alumni, donors, parents and friends of the university raising money and finding out what alumni are doing.

"It means that I'm on an airplane a lot," DiStefano said. "But it's such an amazing time meeting with our alumni and donors and friends and parents of students."

When he was on campus, DiStefano spent time with the city, county and school districts, working on projects including CU South and a new on-campus hotel and conference center.

The biggest challenge, he said, was the pandemic.

"I worried daily about our students and faculty and staff, about their health and wellness and making sure they were safe when they were on the campus," DiStefano said.

Diversity has also been a challenge, but DiStefano said he has seen great improvements. It's an area he said CU Boulder will always strive to work on and improve.

Some of the biggest lessons he learned were about leading with humility and valuing diverse voices. His cabinet, for example, started out with three or four people that would agree with everything he said.

"That's not leadership," DiStefano said, adding, "I make better decisions when I'm hearing different points of view from people. If we all think alike, the decisions will come easy and they probably won't be the best decisions."

Moore said DiStefano has been instrumental in transforming the culture of campus in ways many people don't see. He has promoted a strong sense of collaboration among senior leadership at CU Boulder including deans, vice chancellors and vice provosts, Moore said.

"He's very thoughtful, he doesn't make quick, rash decisions," Moore said. "I think that's largely due to his experience. I view him as being unflappable, and a lot of that is because of the wisdom he has accrued over the many, many years he has been here."