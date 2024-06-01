Local News | Longmont-area cone zones for June 1-7

Jun. 1—Longmont

—Firestone-Longmont mobility hub: The Colorado Department of Transportation is constructing the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub at the Interstate 25 and Colo. 119 interchange. Daytime work hours are expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with periodic overnight work. Motorists can expect periodic single-lane closures on Colo. 119 and I-25 and on- and off-ramp closures, as well as 11-foot lane restrictions on the southbound I-25 on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp at Exit 240. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday, construction crews will be realigning the southbound and northbound off-ramps. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have temporary closures that impact the I-25 southbound and northbound off-ramps at Exit 240, at Colo. 119 and southbound I-25 main line. The project is expected to be completed by August.

—Longs Peak Avenue: Work on the Price Park Tank Replacement Project is underway. This 18-month-long project is intended to improve water quality and service within the city. Eastbound and westbound lanes on Longs Peak Avenue now run next to each other along the south side of the road between Sunset Street and the entrance to the Sunset Golf Course. Access to Price Park is closed, and parking in the Sunset Golf Course and Pool parking lot will be limited through the spring. Recreational facilities — including Sunset Park, Sunset Pool and Sunset Golf Course — are expected to remain open during construction. There is still two-way traffic, but the existing westbound lane is expected to remain closed, and the new traffic pattern to remain in place until the project is completed in the summer.

Frederick

—Colorado Boulevard: Plan for a full road closure of Colorado Boulevard (north and southbound lanes) along the Silverstone Marketplace construction site. Colorado Boulevard will be closed between Highway 52 and the traffic circle at Fifth Street. Bella Rosa is closed north of Bella Rosa Parkway and Wetland Loop. Roadwork will continue until mid-summer.

Mead

—The Town of Mead will start its concrete repair and replacement program in various areas with the saw-cutting of repair areas followed by removal and replacement. This work should be completed by June 28. This completion date will depend on weather, equipment and material availability. Work areas will include Feather Ridge, Margil Farms subdivision, 5th St sidewalk install and the Hunters Ridge entrance. During construction times, alternate routes are advised. Additional work will be completed after the concrete repairs, including asphalt patching and reconstruction, crack seal and slurry seal, and the striping will be installed.

Erie

—Xcel Undergrounding: Xcel Energy Colorado is advancing a vital infrastructure project to relocate overhead power lines underground along County Line Road through Sept. 1. During this period, there will be single lane closures between Telleen Avenue and Evans Street. To minimize traffic disruptions, especially during school hours, work is scheduled on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with detours and traffic management in place at major intersections. Residents should anticipate delays and consider alternative routes.

—Colo. 7 and 119th Street: An intersection improvement project at Colo. 7 and 119th Street is officially underway, with an expected completion in late 2024. Residents will notice traffic control installations guiding the flow as construction teams dive into their tasks, including utility potholing and preparatory earthwork operations. Concurrently, various existing structures, such as fencing, will be removed to make room for the upgrades.

—Town wide asphalt repairs: Asphalt repairs are planned to take place throughout town and are scheduled to continue through June. Repair activities will occur from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Impacted neighborhoods include Arapahoe Ridge, Candle Light Ridge, Erie Village, Grandview, Kenosha, Northridge, Sunwest, Vista Pointe and Vista Ridge Homeowners Associations. Residents in affected areas must keep vehicles out of work zones until repairs are complete. These areas will see single-lane traffic during construction hours, and alternate routes are advised.

Boulder County

—Riverside Drive at Cave Creek culvert replacement: A new culvert will be installed at the Cave Creek crossing on Riverside Drive and CR 103. This work will require a full closure of Riverside Drive at Cave Creek. Work will start at the end of March and the closure is anticipated to begin in early April. The closure is anticipated to last through the summer. All work is weather permitting. Residents of Riverside Drive west of Cave Creek (uphill) will need to use Peak to Peak Highway to access their properties. Residents of Riverside Drive east of Cave Creek (downhill) will need to use South St. Vrain Road/CO 7 to access their property. The project is expected to last through July.

—95th Street (Valmont to Lookout Road) reconstruction and flood safety improvements: 95th Street between Valmont and Lookout roads will see significant construction activity lasting through the year. The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase, which is the reconstruction of the roadway, will require daytime, weekday road closures. The second phase, which is the construction of a large new culvert system, will require a full roadway closure. In addition, a new traffic signal and intersection configuration will be created at Lookout Road and 95th Street. Expect daytime, weekday lane shifts with short travel delays.

—Colo. 119 resurfacing: CDOT will begin a resurfacing project on Colo. 119 between the roundabout in Nederland and Colo. 72/Coal Creek Canyon. Work will start at the south end of the project and progress north. Travelers can expect single-lane closures and delays of up-to 10-minutes between 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is anticipated to last through September, weather permitting.