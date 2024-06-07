Local News | CU Boulder police engage in LGBTQ+ advocacy

Jun. 7—The University of Colorado Boulder Police Department is sporting a new accessory this month — a pride pin designed by one of their own.

Amber Snell, CUPD's LGBTQ+ liaison and crime scene investigator, created the pin for officers and professional staff to wear throughout Pride Month in June. She made sure her design included the trans flag and black and brown to represent people of color.

"I wanted everyone represented in a pin that our department could wear, to show support for the community we serve," Snell said in a release.

In addition to designing the pin, Snell sought out specialized police training to improve accuracy in reporting and investigating bias-motivated crimes. She's helped build trust with community members who have historically had strained relationships with law enforcement.

Morgan Seamont, the program director of CU Boulder's Pride Office, said Snell initiated her liaison role to create better relationships between the Pride Office and CUPD.

"We see this as an opportunity to improve respect between our LGBTQ+ students when interacting with CUPD by increasing education on using the correct names and pronouns with our trans students, for example," Seamont said in an email. "In the past, CUPD has approached us about how to give out descriptions of people that do not rely on the a binary understanding of gender, and with the help of working with liaisons such as Amber, we hope to continue to build on inclusive strategies such as these."

Snell asked CUPD to sign a letter of support for the Safety in Pride project, designed to build trust through meaningful partnerships, education and community engagement. CUPD is one of 16 member agencies and organizations in Colorado to sign it, including the Boulder Police Department and the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

"We are incredibly grateful for Amber's leadership, passion and positive impact on not just our department but the entire campus," Police Chief Doreen Jokerst said in a release. "She's a true advocate for meaningful change and stronger relationships with everyone in our community."

The training provides participants with a basic understanding of LGBTQ+ terms, how to properly engage with and build trust with community members and guidance on accurate reporting.

Snell was honored for her work in May and received the Joanne Arnold Courage and Commitment Award, which recognizes students, faculty or staff members who make significant contributions to the education and advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

"The office certainly enjoyed seeing the pins that Amber developed that show the inclusive Pride colors on badges that will be worn by officers next year during Pride month to show their support for our community," Seamont said. "Most importantly, however, is the substantial education and support we look forward to as we continue to build this relationship. With the increase in anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment in the U.S., and recent warnings of violence against our community, strong and respectful relationships are more important than ever."