Local News | CU Boulder appoints interim dean following resignation

Jun. 13—The University of Colorado Boulder appointed an interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences following the resignation announcement of Dean Glen Krutz in April.

Provost Russell Moore will appoint Daryl Joji Maeda, dean and vice provost of undergraduate education, effective July 1.

"Daryl Maeda is one of CU Boulder's most dynamic, effective leaders," Moore said in a release.

"He is a great listener, problem solver and consensus builder. His combined achievements as dean of undergraduate education, associate dean for student success in the College of Arts and Sciences, department chair, and professor of ethnic studies afford him an inside-out understanding of how the college works and what its needs are. He will be an excellent interim leader and will help to provide stability, direction and vision for our largest college."

After Krutz's resignation, Moore considered restructuring the leadership within the college. There were two forums held on April 30 where the faculty and staff within the college discussed the advantages and disadvantages of keeping Krutz's job or moving to a rotating leadership model between the three deans of division in the college.

Feedback from the forums asked to keep Krutz's position.

Maeda will act as interim dean for up to two years. Moore said Maeda's work will be centered around "a commitment to transparency in budgetary and decision-making issues and the creation of a divisional resource allocation philosophy, renewed engagement with shared governance and college staff and a continued focus on and elevation of student success programming."

Maeda is a professor of ethnic studies in the College of Arts and Sciences who joined the CU Boulder faculty in 2005.

"I am honored by this appointment and look forward to joining my colleagues in the College of Arts and Sciences at an exciting and pivotal time," Maeda said in the release.

"I know that, working together, we can arrive at a clearer focus of roles among the college's three divisions — one that supports both divisional goals and college goals — with our students as beneficiaries and our faculty and staff as full partners."