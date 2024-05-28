Local musicians participate in ‘Taps Across America’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thousands of musicians from around the country participated in ‘Taps Across America’ on Monday to honor fallen service members on Memorial Day.

The musicians play’Taps’ at 3 p.m. local time providing an important reminder of what the Memorial Day Holiday is really all about. This is the fifth annual ‘Taps Across America’ event.

The distinctive bugle melody originated during the Civil War when a Union general reworked a song the army used to signal that it was ‘lights out’ time. It’s now used at military funerals, wreath laying ceremonies, and memorials.

Three confirmed tornadoes in southern Wisconsin after severe weather on Sunday

The first recorded use of ‘Taps’ at a military ceremony was during the Civil Wars Peninsular Campaign in 1862.

In 2012, the United States Congress recognized ‘Taps’ as the ‘National Song of Remembrance.’

“I want them to pause as well and know the reason (for Memorial Day) themselves,” said Jeanne Felix who played ‘Taps’ on Monday afternoon said when asked what she hopes everyone who heard her play thinks about when they hear the notes.

Felix said she’s been a musician all her life and has performed countless times in front of audiences. She said playing ‘Taps’ renders a different feeling for her than any other song.

“It’s so reverent and the meaning of this piece is so much different than any other piece you would play,” she said.

Counsell’s return to Milwaukee includes thank-you message and chorus of boos

She lives downstate in Jefferson, but came up to Green Bay on Monday to perform ‘Taps’ with some of her family members proudly watching.

Thousands of musicians from around the country participated in ‘Taps Across America’ on Monday.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.