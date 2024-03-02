Local mentoring group hosting arts and science competition in Evansville on April 27

The Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy is hosting its third annual Arts and Science Expo on April 27 at the CK Newsome Center, 100 E. Walnut St.

From noon to 4 p.m., students in grades 5-12 will present projects and visual art at individual stations or perform their routines on stage.

"We have combined science, technology, and the arts to enrich our student population's lives through artistic, interactive experiences for all ages which inspire creativity and encourage a greater understanding of the world in which we live," academy officials said in a news release.

Competitors will be assigned to division based on age. Areas of competition include:

Science and technology: Earth science, lab, data projects/computer science and robotics

Creative arts: Drawing, painting, sculpting, design and creation

Performing arts: Dance, vocal, instrument and drama

First- and second-place honorees will win trophies. One grand prize winner will receive a new Playstation 5 gaming system. Students have until April 20 to register at SIMA's website at sima100.com.

